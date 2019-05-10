{{featured_button_text}}
Cecilia O. Powers

January 21, 1921—May 8, 2019

Cecilia O. Powers, 98 years, of North Bend died May 8, 2019, at Legacy Estates in Lincoln.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Christian Mother’s Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.

Memorials may be given as Masses, to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and to the North Bend Jr.-Sr. High School Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, Nebraska 68649 402-652-8159

Cecilia O. Powers
