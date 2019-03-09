Celestina Gonzalez

August 6, 1970 - March 6, 2019
Celestina A. Gonzalez, 48 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born August 6, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Pedro and Norma (Phillipie) Contreras.
She graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph. Celestina married Francisco Gonzalez on January 11, 2001 in Fremont. She had resided in Fremont since 1998.
Survived by husband, Francisco, Fremont; sons, Reymundo Garcia and Terencio Martinez, Fremont; daughter, Latecia Garcia, Fremont; brothers, Pete (Cindy) Contreras and Thomas (Kristena) Contreras all St. Joseph; sisters, Maria (Dennis) Shiflit, Cassimeda (Dennis) Contreras Hagg and Joannona Owens all St. Joseph; adopted brother, Jesse Montemayor and special friend, Aleina Silvey, Fremont; and two granddaughters.
Preceded in death by parents; grandson, Braxton Mann; brothers, David, Carlos and Condie; sisters, Martina and Freedom.
Services are pending.
