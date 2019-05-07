February 19, 1979 – May 5, 2019
Chad Gundersen was born in Omaha on Feb. 19, 1979. On May 5, 2019, he died at home in hospice care after an extensive hospitalization.
During his childhood he lived with his family in Valley, Nebraska. Chad attended schools in Elkhorn and Fremont. During his teen years, he entered services for the developmentally disabled with Bethphage Mission (currently Mosaic) of Fremont. In 1999, Chad was one of the first clients to be placed in Mosaic of Fremont’s Host Home program when he joined the home of the Halladay family. In 2011 his service was switched to Fremont’s North Star Services Extended Family Home program. Chad continued living with the Halladays until his death.
Chad was not able to speak, but was very effective at communicating through his personality. He reminded those around him to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like a good cup of coffee or can of pop. When he was happy, he had an infectious laugh accented by clapping and biting his index finger. He liked to keep things neat, clean and orderly. He made sure all lights were off, doors closed and everyone wore their seatbelts. He loved to watch people and always wanted the best seat in the house to keep an eye on everything. You would often see him sitting by a window so he could see both inside and outside.
He loved being outside, playing in the water, bubble baths, Gator rides with Jerry, long car rides, going out to eat, going for ice cream and attending sporting events, especially baseball.
Survived by his mother, Penny August of Valley; brother, David (Rebecca) August and their sons, Daniel and Dawson, all of Omaha; home caregivers, Jerry and Ann Halladay, and home brothers, Joshua McIntosh and W. Donte Hairston, all of Fremont; extended family, Jamie (Andrea) Halladay of North Bend, Kelly (Michelle) Halladay of Salix, Iowa, Jesse (Jamie) Halladay of Arlington, Jeffrey (Maggie) Phelps of Papillion, Angela (Todd) Martin of Fremont and Renae Kirschenmann of North Bend; and numerous aunts uncles and children of family members.
The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the United Presbyterian Church in North Bend. Rev. Michael Hill will officiate. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to North Star Services or to the family.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memoria Chapel, 1040 N. Main St. North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.