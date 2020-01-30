February 2, 1970 – January 28, 2020
Chad T. Clark, age 49, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1970, in Austin, Minnesota, to Michael Clark and Barbara (Ellingson) Herzog.
Chad was a 1989 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He married Tricia Baker on Sept. 11, 1993, in Fremont.
Survived by wife Tricia and daughter, Justine (Chris) Schmid; mother, Barbara (Bill) Herzog; and brother, Travis (Leslie) Clark; grandson, Colt Schmid; stepbrothers, Sam and Jake Herzog; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Karen Baker; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Michael Clark.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorial visitation is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.