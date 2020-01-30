{{featured_button_text}}
Chad T. Clark

February 2, 1970 – January 28, 2020

Chad T. Clark, age 49, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1970, in Austin, Minnesota, to Michael Clark and Barbara (Ellingson) Herzog.

Chad was a 1989 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He married Tricia Baker on Sept. 11, 1993, in Fremont.

Survived by wife Tricia and daughter, Justine (Chris) Schmid; mother, Barbara (Bill) Herzog; and brother, Travis (Leslie) Clark; grandson, Colt Schmid; stepbrothers, Sam and Jake Herzog; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Karen Baker; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Michael Clark.

The memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorial visitation is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

To send flowers to the family of Chad Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 31
Memorial Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Chad's Memorial Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM
Salem Lutheran Church
401 E. Military
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Chad's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 1
Interment
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:15AM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Chad's Interment begins.

Tags

Load comments