March 24, 1937 – February 20, 2020

Charlene “Char” R. Sacco, 82 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Char was born March 24, 1937, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Clarence and Francis (Steele) Mumm. She grew up in Yutan and married Robert Desler in May 1954 in Yutan. To this marriage three children were born, Peggy, Kathy, and Curt. They later divorced. She remarried on April 12, 1980, to William “Bill” D. Sacco and they have been married 39 years. Char enjoyed many activities such as traveling, bowling leagues, bridge club, sewing and quilting, and she was an amazing cook. She loved watching Husker football and women’s volleyball. Char worked at Gambles and then at the Fremont Public Schools as a “lunch lady” until she retired.

Char is survived by her husband, Bill of Fremont; daughters, Peggy (Chuck) Seaman of Fremont, Kathy (Scott) Dixon of Salina, Kansan; son, Curt (Sue) Desler of Colon, Nebraska; stepsons, Steve (Roberta) Sacco of Randolph, Iowa, David (Jodi) Sacco of Phoenix, Mike (Teri) Sacco of Omaha, Matt (Kim) Sacco of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Natalie M. Sacco.