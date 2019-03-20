Charles "Charlie" W. Thomsen

December 18, 1942—March 19, 2019
Charles W. “Charlie” Thomsen, age 76, of Hooper died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Providence Place.
Charlie was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Fremont to Victor and Lois (Bender) Thomsen. He was raised on the farm in Hooper, graduated from Hooper High School in 1960 and was awarded the State Star Farmer in FFA. He attended the Farm Short Course at UNL. He continued to farm, attended Auctioneer School in Kansas City in 1985, and while farming starting working for Don Peterson Auctioneer before starting his own company.
On Aug. 3, 1975, Charlie married Beverly Karsk at First United Methodist Church in North Bend. Charlie served on the Everett Township Board, Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Board and was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church, serving on the church board. Charlie enjoyed auctioneering, music, dancing and was involved with the Fremont Community Players.
Survivors: wife, Beverly of Hooper; daughters, Martha Bang of Fremont, Melinda (Brad) Bentjen of Waverly and Diane (Ryan) Sagehorn of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Jack and Olivia Bang, Easton, Sam, Ellie, Evan and Hudson Bentjen, Liam Sagehorn; brother, Ron (Bonita) Thomsen of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Vernelle Werblow of Fremont; sister-in-law, Shyrl Nelson of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Allan Karsk of Portland, Oregon, and Bruce (Ellen) Karsk of Omaha; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, at the Hooper Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a private committal. A service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Faith Methodist Church in Hooper for all of Charlie’s friends. The family appreciates memorials be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration (1005 E. 23rd St., Suite 2, Fremont, NE. 68025), Camp Fontanelle, Logan View FFA and Faith Methodist Church in Hooper.
