December 20, 1946 – June 17, 2020

Charles “Chuck” B. Bohline, 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 17, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Chuck was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to James and Myrtle (Conner) Bohline.

He graduated from high school in Minneapolis. Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Chuck married Jane Walvatne in 1973. He retired from Lucent Technology in 2000. Chuck enjoyed spending time bowling and fishing.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Jane Bohline of Fremont; and stepson, Todd (Amy) Willenbring of Omaha, Nebraska.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott Bohline.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Memorials may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

