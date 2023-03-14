July 26, 1940 – March 5, 2023

Charles C. “Chuck” LeCrone, age 82, of Fremont passed away March 5, 2023, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Chuck was born on July 26, 1940, in Blair to Leslie and Nadine (Morgan) LeCrone. After high school in Yutan, he worked for Western Electric, now Nokia. In 1961, he married Barb (Mumm) LeCrone. Chuck served in the National Guard for six years.

He is survived by his wife Barb; brothers, Mike, Jerry, and Robert; son, Dean; daughters, Renea McGill and Cindy (Ben) Grabenstein; six grandchildren, Paul LeCrone, Miles, Quincy, Vivian Grabenstein, Seth and Julia McGill; nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene; and sisters-in-law, Bernie (Ridder) LeCrone, and Joyce (Olson) LeCrone.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 18, at Milady Coffeehouse in their banquet hall “East Wing Venue” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.