Charles 'Chuck' Gordon

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Eric (Jane) of Dallas, Texas, Randy (Tracy) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Brian (Tammy) of Lenexa, Kansas; his eight grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Keyes.

The memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. to visit with family. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Presbyterian Church, Keene Memorial Library, and Cosmopolitan Fremont 100 Club.