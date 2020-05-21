Charles “Chuck” Kubin
December 21, 1938 – May 18, 2020
Charles “Chuck” Kubin, age 81 of Fremont passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Marie (Dobrowolski) Kubin.
Chuck grew up in Chicago and came to live in Fremont in 1954 at the age of 16. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Patrick's Catholic School. He married Eleanor Krumel on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Chuck worked at Hormel and Chicago North Western Railroad before becoming co-owner of the Fremont Meat Market. In November 1978 Chuck became the proprietor of Al's Café along with his wife and son, Tony. He retired in February 2001.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Eleanor Kubin; son, Tony (Jode) Kubin; daughter, Cheryl Kubin, all of Fremont, and Mary Kubin Michaelsen of Omaha; brother, Richard (Noreen) Kubin of Naples, Florida; sister, Barbara Schuster of River Grove, Illinois; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Wackel, MaKenzie Kubin (Tull Jochem) and Maegan (Corey) Case; and 2 great-grandchildren, Haley Wackel and Avalon Jochem.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Kubin; nephew, Jeff Schuster; and beloved uncle and aunt, Tom and Vickie LaRocca.
It is the family's hope that in the future, friends and family may be able to come together to commemorate and celebrate Chuck's life.
A private Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or DUET, formerly known as ENCOR.
