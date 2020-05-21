× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles “Chuck” Kubin

December 21, 1938 – May 18, 2020

Charles “Chuck” Kubin, age 81 of Fremont passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Marie (Dobrowolski) Kubin.

Chuck grew up in Chicago and came to live in Fremont in 1954 at the age of 16. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Patrick's Catholic School. He married Eleanor Krumel on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Chuck worked at Hormel and Chicago North Western Railroad before becoming co-owner of the Fremont Meat Market. In November 1978 Chuck became the proprietor of Al's Café along with his wife and son, Tony. He retired in February 2001.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Eleanor Kubin; son, Tony (Jode) Kubin; daughter, Cheryl Kubin, all of Fremont, and Mary Kubin Michaelsen of Omaha; brother, Richard (Noreen) Kubin of Naples, Florida; sister, Barbara Schuster of River Grove, Illinois; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Wackel, MaKenzie Kubin (Tull Jochem) and Maegan (Corey) Case; and 2 great-grandchildren, Haley Wackel and Avalon Jochem.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Kubin; nephew, Jeff Schuster; and beloved uncle and aunt, Tom and Vickie LaRocca.