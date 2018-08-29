Charles Folsom

May 10, 1928 – Aug. 22, 2018
Charles Abbott Folsom, 90, died Aug. 22, 2018.
Chuck was born May 10, 1928, in Lincoln and moved to Fremont as a child. He attended Fremont Schools and Shattuck Military Academy before entering Iowa State University, graduating in 1952. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1948 and retired as a Major in 1972. In 1954 and 1955 he won three national rifle championships, including the Daniel Boone and the McDougal trophies. He declined a berth on the 1956 Olympic team to return to his infantry unit at the end of the Korean War. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam. After his retirement he returned to Fremont to run the family farm.
Chuck was an active member of Fremont Masonic Lodge 15 A.F. & A.M. and North Bend Lodge 115 A.F. & A.M. He served as national president of Sojourners in 1984 and 1985. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Chuck married Emiko Hirose on Dec. 11, 1957, at Nagoya, Japan. He is survived by his wife Emiko; one daughter, Susan Brouse (husband Don) of Lincoln; one son, Thomas Folsom (partner Virginia) of St. Paul, Minn.; grandchildren, Chad Brouse and Kendra Konecky (husband Gary), both of Lincoln, and Jacob Folsom of New York City; great-grandchildren, Gabbi, Kylie, and Emily Konecky.
He was devoted to his wife, Emiko, whom he admired deeply for her years of dedication to him and his many activities. Masonic Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln. Veterans presentation by the Fremont Honor Guard. Memorials have been established to the Masonic-Eastern Star Children’s Home or the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
