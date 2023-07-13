The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the Pathfinder Chorus (https://www.pathfinderchorus.org/).