Charles H. Monte 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save October 5, 1939—September 11, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles H. Monte Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? Print Ads Clothes FIA + BELLE - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Fia + Belle 108 E 6TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-699-6681 Service DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL - Ad from 2019-09-10 Sep 10, 2019 Construction BILLY HIRSCHMAN DBA H & H ROOFING - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Medical FREMONT HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER - Ad from 2019-09-10 Sep 10, 2019 Fremont Health Medical Center 450 E 23RD ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-1610 Medical FAMILY 1ST DENTAL - FREMONT - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Phone US CELLULAR - AGENTI NOVUS - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 Office PREMIER STAFFING - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Premier Staffing 415 E 6th St Ste C, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-1476 Website Legal FREMONT AUCTION COMPANY - Ad from 2019-09-07 Sep 7, 2019 Travel CAMP FONTANELLE - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 Medical ANGELS CARE HOME HEALTH - Ad from 2019-09-12 3 hrs ago More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?