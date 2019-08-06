Charles J. Dodd
September 3, 1929 – August 2, 2019
Charles J. Dodd, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born in Dunning, Nebraska, on Sept. 3, 1929, to Oliver and Alice (Tinsley) Dodd.
He grew up in Kearney, Nebraska, and married Dolores Garrison on Sept. 3, 1949. They later divorced. Charles moved to Fremont in 1961 and employed by Magnus Metal. Charles married Mabel Hansen Schroeder on Sept. 4, 1976. They moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1978 where he owned and operated a liquor store. They moved to Phoenix in 1980, where he owned and operated a fiberglass repair business. In 1995, Charles retired and moved to Lebanon, Missouri, until returning to Fremont in 2001. Mabel preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2005.
Charles enjoyed woodworking, gardening, Western movies, fishing and going on drives. He was a past member of the F.O.E. Eagles in Fremont and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by son, Randy (Diane) Dodd of Pleasant Hill, California; daughters, Ginger (Larry) Shenk of Linwood, Nebraska, Deborah (Harvey) Bunn, Lori (John) Lang, all of Fremont; stepsons, Ed (Kim) Schroeder of Knotts Island, North Carolina, Randall (Sue) Schroeder of White Lake, Michigan; stepdaughters, Judy Schroeder of Las Vegas, Janet (Mike) Cartella of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Marlis Schroeder of Oak Grove, Missouri; sister, Bonnie (Harold) Cromwell; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Floyd Dodd; sister, Katherine Dodd; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Lung Association.
