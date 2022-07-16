Charles L. Wild Jul 16, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 15, 1927—July 15, 2022 Tags Charles L. Wild Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave This dialysis machine was inspired by an orange juice dispenser This dialysis machine was inspired by an orange juice dispenser National emergency declared in Britain as 100 degrees and higher temps incoming National emergency declared in Britain as 100 degrees and higher temps incoming Prosecutors gather evidence of 'war crime' in Vinnytsia, Ukraine Prosecutors gather evidence of 'war crime' in Vinnytsia, Ukraine