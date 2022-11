Charles McMullin

April 24, 1935—November 5, 2022

Harlingen — Charles “Chuck” McMullin was born on April 24, 1935, in Fremont, Nebraska.

Chuck passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, in Harlingen, Texas.

Chuck married Mary C. Vainisi on April 25, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. Chuck and Mary moved back to Fremont in 1963. He was a dedicated firefighter to the Fremont Fire Department. He retired as the Captain on Dec. 7, 1993.

He is survived by his wife, Mary McMullin; his children, Eva (Ted) Venema, Pamela Mock, and Kevin (Dora) McMullin; five grandchildren, Brady (Dawn) Venema, Jared (Natalia) Venema, Kristina (Mike) Heimann, Jenna (Ross) Berg, and Tasha Merryweather; and his 11 great-grandchildren, Hayley and Ella Hilker, Drake and Eden Venema, Benson and Leyla Venema, Michael and Sami Berg, Kyla and Malorie Sukstorf, and Claude Merryweather.

Arrangements are under the care of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, La Feria, Texas 78559.