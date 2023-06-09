February 7, 1967 – June 5, 2023
Charles R. Suhr, 56, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1967, in Fremont to William and Phyllis (Orendorff) Suhr.
Charles grew up in Arlington and was a 1985 graduate of Arlington High School. He then graduated from UTI, in mechanics. He moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he worked for Indy car race team owner Andy Granatelli at Tune Up Services. He then moved back to Arlington and then to Fremont in 1988. Over the years he worked as a mechanic and as a manager at Schwan’s.
Member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Charles was the 100 Freestyle AAU National Champion swimmer at the age of 12.
Preceded in death by parents.
Survived by son, Joel Suhr; brother, David Suhr; and ex-wife, Dawn Petersen, all of Fremont.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 on Friday, also at Moser’s.
Memorials to the family.
