May 12, 1946 – April 3, 2019
Charles S. Williams, age 72, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home.
Charles was born on May 12, 1946, and raised in Omaha, NE. He served his country in the US Air Force and lived his life a Vietnam Veteran. Charles graduated from University of Nebraska at Omaha with Bachelor of Science in Education. He taught K-12 in Omaha Public Schools.
Charles worked as a chef, for Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed cooking and coin collecting.
Charles is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamilia Denice Sullivan-Beltz 2013
He is survived by wife, Annette Vaughan-Williams daughter, Angela Vaughan-Beaugard (Lemuel Beaugard Sr.) 7 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 4 great grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1P.M. at Omaha National Cemetery.