He was born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, to Wes and Irene (Wattles) Rohren and grew up in Seward, Nebraska, finishing his last year of high school in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Midland College in 1960 after spending two years in the U.S. Army, spending most of the time in Korea. He married Virginia Wilson in Fremont in 1959. After graduating he began employment with a public accounting firm in Omaha, Nebraska, and received his CPA Certificate in 1962. Thereafter he spent the next 42 years with various law enforcement agencies which included Special Agent with the FBI, Special Agent with the Criminal Investigation of the IRS, and Investigator with the State of Nebraska Motor Fuels Division. His wife of 51 years passed away in Waverly, Nebraska, in 2011 shortly after he retired. He subsequently moved to Fremont and married Karen Claussen who passed away in 2019.