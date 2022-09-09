September 24, 1931 – September 5, 2022
Charles W. Fooken, age 90, of Fremont died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Charles was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Cass County, Iowa, to Bernard and Anna (Bannick) Fooken. The family moved to Atlantic, Iowa, where he attended school. Charles entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in Korea for 18 months and was discharged in 1954. He returned to Atlantic where he farmed until 1964 when he moved to Omaha and worked as a glass glazier. In 1965 he moved to Fremont and continued to work as a glazier until he and his partners started their own glass shop in 1976. He retired in 1994.
Charles married Josephine Erickson in Atlantic, Iowa, on Dec. 14, 1952. Josephine passed away on July 25, 2022.
Survivors: son, Brad (Robin) Fooken of Fremont; son-in-law, Brian Ramsey of Bellevue; four grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Ramsey, Gabrielle (William) Foreman, Adam (Anastasia Roy) Ramsey and Clinton Fooken; three great-grandchildren.
Charles was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi, in March of 2022.
The memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.