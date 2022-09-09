Charles W. Fooken

Charles was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Cass County, Iowa, to Bernard and Anna (Bannick) Fooken. The family moved to Atlantic, Iowa, where he attended school. Charles entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served in Korea for 18 months and was discharged in 1954. He returned to Atlantic where he farmed until 1964 when he moved to Omaha and worked as a glass glazier. In 1965 he moved to Fremont and continued to work as a glazier until he and his partners started their own glass shop in 1976. He retired in 1994.