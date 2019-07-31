July 12, 1943 – July 29, 2019
Charles W. Niles, 76 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born July 12, 1943, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Elvin and Evelyn (Johnson) Niles.
He graduated from Fremont Senior High School. Charles married Sheryl Johnston Cassell on Dec. 25, 1983, in Fremont, Nebraska. Charles worked as a carrier for the Fremont Tribune until he retired in 2018. He was an active member of Alcoholic Anonymous for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife Sheryl; son, Brian Cassell of Fremont; daughters, Toni Keel of Arizona and Colleen Doyle of Arkansas; brother, Robert (Janet) Niles of Fremont; sisters, Shirley Brester, Bev Mielke, both of Fremont, and Diane (Keith) Stuehmer of Lincoln, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be Friday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and at church on Saturday 1 hour prior to service.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
The family requests that Husker and/or Pepsi clothing be worn in honor of Charles.
