April 8, 1934 – February 19, 2022

Charlotte Ann Ellerman (Hollenbeck) passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Charlotte was born on April 8, 1934, in Horton, Kansas, to Clarence and Martha Hollenbeck.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Martha Hollenbeck; husband: David Ellerman; and sister: Connie Hatchell Hankes.

Charlotte is survived by her sons, Allen (Shirley) Harter of Topeka, Kansas, Bruce Harter of Fremont, Nebraska, and Jerry (Janet) Ellerman of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Shelia (Ronnie) Bilderback of Atchison, Kansas, Julie Harter of Lancaster, Kansas, and Mary Ellerman of Fremont; brother, Don Holenbeck of Effingham, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life for Charlotte will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490