August 14, 1935 – June 22, 2022

Charlotte Tawney, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of North Bend, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home. Charlotte was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Fremont, to Michael and Charlotte (Lake) O’Hare.

She was a 1954 graduate of Holy Name High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Charlotte married Jack E. Tawney on April 23, 1955, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.

Charlotte was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Altar Society, and the Ladies Auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 8223, all at North Bend, and the Catholic Daughters at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She is survived by daughters: Theresa (Bruce) Busse, Mary Gaskill and Julie (Randy) Reznicek, all of North Bend, and Jill (David) Mendlik of Fremont; sons, Pat (Jolene) Tawney of North Bend, Mike Tawney of Lincoln, Nebraska, and John (Pam) North of Beaufort, South Carolina; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, John and Bernard O’Hare; sisters, Mary Staley and Margaret Hulett; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Tawney.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., also at the church.

Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, North Bend Senior Center or North Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

