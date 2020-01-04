Charmine F. Laaker
August 9, 1931 – January 2, 2010
Charmine F. Laaker, 88, of Fremont died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Charmine was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Emil and Laura (Hoge) Ruff. She was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Scribner. She attended School District 17 in Washington County and Immanuel Lutheran School. She was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1944. In 1948, she graduated from Hooper High School. She attended Midland Lutheran College while being employed by Richards & Schafersman law firm.
She was married Sept. 4, 1949, to Larry Schiessler. They lived in Ralston, Louisville, and Arlington. Larry passed away in 1966. Charmine was employed at the Bank of Valley for three years, then with the Arlington Public Schools Superintendent's office for 12 years.
In 1967, Charmine married Roland Laaker. They, along with her son Mike, opened the Laaker-Schiessler Garden Center in Great Bend, Kansas. In 1984, they sold the garden center and semi-retired to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. In retirement, they managed Mobile Home Parks, Davenport, Iowa, and Ft. Worth, McAllen, and Weslaco in Texas. In 2002, they moved back to Fremont.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, baby brother, and a granddaughter. She is survived by her husband Roland Laaker; three sons, Mike and wife Shelley Schiessler of Fremont, Dr. David and wife Lee Ann Schiessler of Tuscola, Texas, Dr. Daniel Schiessler of Maui, Hawaii; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont. The visitation will only be at the church for an hour before the service. Lunch will follow the service, then the committal will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, north of Arlington. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
