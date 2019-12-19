{{featured_button_text}}
Cheryl Anne Winkler

February 17, 1957—December 16, 2019

Cheryl Anne (Beberniss) Winkler, age 62, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 16, 2019. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marlene Beberniss. She is survived by: her loving husband, Glen of Fremont; son, Jerry of Lincoln; grandsons, Daniel and Travis of Fremont; brother, Wayne (Thelma), and niece, Willow Beberniss of Papillion; mother-in-law, Marilyn Winkler of Fremont; sister-in-law, Sue Stromer, and niece, Michelle Schneider of Bartlett, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. at the United Faith Community Church in Valley, Nebraska, with a lunch following at The Campus in Valley. Memorials can be made to Life Choices in Fremont and can be left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

To send flowers to the family of Cheryl Winkler, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 24
Memorial Service
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
1:00PM
United Faith Community Church
218 West Gardiner Street
Valley, NE 68064
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Cheryl's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments