Cheryl Moana Kahelelani Ninete

Cheryl Moana Kahelelani Ninete

December 13, 1970 – August 14, 2022

Cheryl Moana Kahelelani Ninete, 51, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home.

She was born Dec. 13, 1970, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to her mother Charlene M. Kailihiwa. Cheryl resided on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, until moving to Fremont in 1997. She married Mark Ninete on May 3, 1997. Cheryl worked at the Autism Center of Nebraska in Fremont.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Mark Ninete of Fremont; and son, Tucker “TJ” Ninete of Fremont.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene (Kailihiwa) Kelesoma; and grandparents, William and Charlotte Kailihiwa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Autism Center in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

