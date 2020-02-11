March 19, 1958 – February 3, 2020
Chris J. TePoel, 61, of Malmo, Nebraska, died Feb. 3, 2020.
Celebration of Life is Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, Wahoo, NE 68066. Blue jeans, boots, and caps are welcome.
Memorials to Pink Bandana, Malmo Fire Dept., Prague Fire and Rescue or Prague American Legion.
