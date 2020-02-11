Chris J. TePoel
Chris J. TePoel

March 19, 1958 – February 3, 2020

Chris J. TePoel, 61, of Malmo, Nebraska, died Feb. 3, 2020.

Celebration of Life is Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, Wahoo, NE 68066. Blue jeans, boots, and caps are welcome.

Memorials to Pink Bandana, Malmo Fire Dept., Prague Fire and Rescue or Prague American Legion.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden St.

Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

