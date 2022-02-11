April 8, 1949 – February 9, 2022

Chris L. Gutschow, age 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born April 8, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Chris J. and Vivian (McDonald) Gutschow.

Chris grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 7, 1969, completing his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. After basic training, he was assigned to Okinawa and Korea as an aircraft mechanic during Vietnam. He completed his service at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi on Jan. 2, 1973.

He married Nancy Clark in August of 1971 in Fremont. Chris worked for his father at Fremont Heavy Equipment, Land Power Company as a mechanic and then was a self-employed mechanic in Fremont for many years.

Chris was a caring husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend. He took great pride in his family. He loved attending his kids and grandkids’ events. Since retiring five years ago, Chris has enjoyed traveling with his wife across the U.S. and Canada. He enjoyed spending time with his friends helping them restore their classic cars. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports, walking his dog Khloe, and talking with his family and friends.

Chris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and EVRC (Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club) in Arlington.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter, Kate (Tony) Tacner, all of Fremont; son, Chris G. (Lisa) Gutschow of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brothers, Terry (Brenda) Gutschow of Omaha and Dale (Pam) Gutschow of Valley, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Parker and Grant Gutschow and Conner Tacner; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents.

The Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Chris would enjoy anyone coming to please drive your classic car for the procession. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont and continues on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Service will be livestreamed on Moser’s website.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.