November 27, 1962—August 20, 2019
Chris Svatora, 56, of North Bend, formerly of Fremont, passed away August 20, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens after a short battle with cancer. He was born November 27, 1962 in Fremont to James Sr. and the late Esther (Mueller) Svatora.
He graduated from Fremont Senior High in 1981. He was married to Beth (Scott) Svatora until 1998.
Out of high school he worked at Nebraska Printing and Litho until 1984, when he started at Hammond & Stephens and worked through its acquisition by School Specialties until its closure in 2013. He went on to purchase Fremont Printing Co., bought, sold and repaired print equipment until his health prevented him from doing so.
He is survived by his sons Blake and Brycen Svatora both of Fremont; father James Svatora Sr. of Fremont; brother James Jr. (Connie) of Fremont; and nieces Haley (BJ) Mauer of Fremont, and Shelby Svatora of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his mother Esther (Mueller) Svatora; grandparents Ted and Mildred (Kavan) Svatora, and Louis and Wanda (Suhr) Mueller.
A celebration of life will be held September 8 from 4-6 at the Fremont Eagles Club (649 N Main).
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Blake and Brycen Svatora, for a fund yet to be determined. Cards may be sent to 2231 E. Dodge St., Fremont, NE, 68025.