June 4, 1933 – February 22, 2022
Christiana R. Martens, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Frankfurt, Germany, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
She was born on June 4, 1933, to Max and Margareta (Seeger) Stuttrucker in Fürth Bayern, Germany. She grew up in Germany and moved to the United States on May 1, 1956, and obtained her citizenship in Wyoming. On May 13, 1956, she married Marvin Martens in North Bend, Nebraska. Christiana and Marvin loved to travel and they lived various places throughout the U.S.
Christiana was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; and brother-in-law, Gerald Martens.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin; sister-in-law, Sandra Martens; and nephews, Darryn and Corby Martens.
The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490