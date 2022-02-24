Christiana R. Martens

She was born on June 4, 1933, to Max and Margareta (Seeger) Stuttrucker in Fürth Bayern, Germany. She grew up in Germany and moved to the United States on May 1, 1956, and obtained her citizenship in Wyoming. On May 13, 1956, she married Marvin Martens in North Bend, Nebraska. Christiana and Marvin loved to travel and they lived various places throughout the U.S.