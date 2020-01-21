April 18, 1949—January 8, 2020
Ms. Kellner was born April 18, 1949, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Boyd and Judy (Allen) Kellner. She married her sweetheart, Randall Popken (Ph.D.), on June 11, 1985, in Lawrence, Kansas. Christie completed degrees in Business, English and Fine Arts (MFA).
Christie shared her love of creative arts as Instructor of Art History at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
Naturally curious, she had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature and a gentle spirit.
Survivors include: mother, Judy Kellner of Fremont; and brothers, Mike Kellner and Quinn Kellner; nieces and nephews. Christie will be remembered for her smiles and laughter, her perseverance and kindness to others.