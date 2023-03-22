April 4, 1940 – March 20, 2023

Chrystal Callaway, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Chrystal was born April 4, 1940, in Fremont to Oliver and Norma (Parrot) Schnoor. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. Chrystal married Charles Callaway on July 12, 1958, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was employed at the Fremont Hospital as a communications specialist for 30 years and retired on July 8, 2011.

Chrystal had a strong love for her family and especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Charles of Fremont; sons, Mark (Lisa) Callaway of Spokane, Missouri, Darren Callaway and Pat (Deanna) Callaway, all of Fremont; daughter, June (Dana) Leland of Fremont; brothers, Bill (Lainie) Schnoor of Fremont, Doug (Yvonne) Schnoor of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Greg (Joanie) Schnoor of Brighton, Minnesota; sister, Olivia Schnoor of Accokeek, Maryland; sister-in-law, Virginia Lee Stewart, of Mannington, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Van, Amanda, Samantha, Jared, Cameron, and Emily; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Schnoor; and sister-in-law, Beverly Schnoor.

Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.