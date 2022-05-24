Cindra "Cindy" R. Kovar

February 13, 1945 – May 21, 2022

Cindra R. “Cindy” Kovar, age 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Omaha. She was born Feb. 13, 1945, in Lewellen, Nebraska, to Clarence and Norma (Shafer) Scott.

She graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1963. She worked at Overland Products, Stormor and at the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office. Cindy (Brink) married Leonard E. Kovar on April 20, 1985, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and was on their funeral lunch circle. Member of the Fremont Eagles #200 Auxiliary.

Survived by husband, Leonard, Fremont; son, Scott (Theresa) Kovar, Houston, Texas; daughter, Debra (Kevin) Vrba, Clarkson, Nebraska; sister, Karen (Kenny) Bentz, Independence, Missouri; and two grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Betty “BJ” Beran.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser’s.

Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

