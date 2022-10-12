 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cindy J. Bertram

February 2, 1955 - October 9, 2022

Cindy J. Bertram, age 67, of Fremont died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home.

Survivors: son, Jason (Jordan) Zimmer of Fremont; daughter, Jaime (Jason) Johnson of Scribner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Malm.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the family. Visitation is Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

