Cindy J. Bertram
February 2, 1955 - October 9, 2022
Cindy J. Bertram, age 67, of Fremont died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home.
Survivors: son, Jason (Jordan) Zimmer of Fremont; daughter, Jaime (Jason) Johnson of Scribner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Cheryl (Dennis) Malm.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to the family. Visitation is Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.