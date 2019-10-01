May 23, 1927—September 22, 2019
Clarabelle M. Mares, 92, of Fremont, who died on Sept. 22, 2019, is being laid to rest in a private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Emil H Mares, 87, who died Aug. 4, 1999. She is survived by her daughter, Diane K. Porter of Henderson Nevada; and her sister, Annette Laber of Hebron, Nebraska. No funeral or memorial services are being held and the family asks that any memorial money be given in Claire’s name to the May Museum in Fremont.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont.
