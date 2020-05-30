September 14, 1928 – May 27, 2020
Clarence H. Arbaugh, age 91, of Fremont died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Clarence was born Sept. 14, 1928, on Muddy Creek Mountain near Alderson, West Virginia. Clarence attended Alderson High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, January 1950. He had tours of duty at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He married Dolores Johnson on Dec. 6, 1952, in the Chapel at Offutt. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force on Jan. 24, 1960.
After his discharge the family moved to Fremont. While in Fremont Clarence worked construction and then joined the United States Postal Service. He retired from the Postal Service in October of 1984 after 30 years.
Clarence loved gardening and became a Master Gardener. After retirement he volunteered at the Low Income Ministry. Clarence was an involved member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.
Survivors: son, James (Nuria) Arbaugh of Fremont; daughter, Susan Dierberger of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sarah Dierberger, Elizabeth Dierberger, Jennifer Hecht, Stephanie Arbaugh and Phoebe Arbaugh; sister-in-law, Venecia Arbaugh of Virginia.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; parents, Alex and Amanda Arbaugh; siblings, Clara Belle Anderson, Lorene Huffman, Marion Arbaugh, Robert Arbaugh, Alex Arbaugh Jr. and Paul Arbaugh. He also was preceded by a son-in-law, Steve Dierberger.
A controlled visitation will be Monday, June 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A private graveside will be held in Memorial Cemetery, a public service may be held at a later date.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
