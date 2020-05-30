× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1928 – May 27, 2020

Clarence H. Arbaugh, age 91, of Fremont died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.

Clarence was born Sept. 14, 1928, on Muddy Creek Mountain near Alderson, West Virginia. Clarence attended Alderson High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, January 1950. He had tours of duty at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He married Dolores Johnson on Dec. 6, 1952, in the Chapel at Offutt. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force on Jan. 24, 1960.

After his discharge the family moved to Fremont. While in Fremont Clarence worked construction and then joined the United States Postal Service. He retired from the Postal Service in October of 1984 after 30 years.

Clarence loved gardening and became a Master Gardener. After retirement he volunteered at the Low Income Ministry. Clarence was an involved member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fremont and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.