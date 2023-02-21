Clarence V. Kluge, age 92, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Nye Courte in Fremont.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church southwest of Scribner. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or the Scribner Volunteer Fire or Rescue Departments.