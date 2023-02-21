Clarence V. Kluge
May 18, 1930 - February 18, 2023
Clarence V. Kluge, age 92, of Fremont, formerly of Scribner, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Nye Courte in Fremont.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. John's Ridgeley Lutheran Church southwest of Scribner. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church or the Scribner Volunteer Fire or Rescue Departments.
Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
