Clark W. Moseman Aug 19, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 9, 1964 – August 17, 2022 Tags Clark W. Moseman Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies Extreme eaters attempt to set world records in multiple food challenges Extreme eaters attempt to set world records in multiple food challenges Man dies after eating 'one in a billion' bad oyster at Florida restaurant Man dies after eating 'one in a billion' bad oyster at Florida restaurant Scientists find fish in sub-zero water that produces its own anti-freeze Scientists find fish in sub-zero water that produces its own anti-freeze