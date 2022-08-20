Clark W. Moseman

February 9, 1964—August 17, 2022

Clark W. Moseman age 58, of Hooper, Nebraska passed away on Aug. 17, 2022.

Clark was born Feb. 9, 1964, to Duane and LaRae “Pawling” Moseman. Clark was baptized on March 1, 1964, and was raised on a farm east of Hooper. He was active in 4-H and grew up showing horses. Clark was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. He graduated from Logan View High School in 1983. After high school Clark got married and began working on the farm with his dad. He began driving truck in 1991 and continued for the remainder of his life.

Clark loved farming and being able to work on the farm with his dad, and sons. Clark was proud of his family and especially loved his grandchildren. Clark loved watching them show livestock at the fair and playing sports.

Survivors: wife, Margo Moseman of Hooper; children: Cody (Lindsay) Moseman of Hooper, Houston (Janyl) Moseman of Hooper, Jeremy Brown of Fremont, Chelsea (Michael) Dolejs of Fremont, Alexa Boyles of Fremont; grandchildren: Cortland Moseman, Jhett Moseman, Rylee Moseman, Jentry Moseman, Brynnlee Moseman, McCoy Moseman, Stetson Moseman; mother, LaRae (Pawling) Moseman; brothers: Mike (Peggy) Moseman of Omaha, Jim (Terry) Moseman of Spring, Texas; sister: Debbie (Keith) Swanson of Edmond, Oklahoma; mother in law and Father in Law: Carol and Paul White of Salina, Kansas; and brother in law: Chris (Michelle) Norwood of Salina, Kansas.

Clark was preceded in death by his father Duane Moseman; brother David Moseman; and his grandparents.

Memorials are suggested to the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter in Blair.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Burial will follow in Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. all at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

