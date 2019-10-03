March 20, 1938 – September 26, 2019
Clayton E. Cech, 81 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska. Clayton was born March 20, 1938, at Schuyler, Nebraska, to Adolph and Margaret (Van Cleave) Cech.
Clayton married Mary Ann Sayers on March 16, 1958, at Schuyler, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2019. His biggest love was his wife and four children.
Clayton graduated from Schuyler High School and attended trade school in St. Louis, Missouri. Upon graduating, he went to work for Cummins Midwest in Omaha, Nebraska, and became a well-known diesel mechanic. In 1972, he opened his own shop, Webster Diesel Service in rural North Bend, Nebraska.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and loving his family.
He is survived by sons, Tim (Karen) Cech of Rochelle, Illinois, Jeff Cech of North Bend and Mike (Diane) Cech of Fremont; daughter, Janet (John) O’Shea of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Macklin, Eric Cech, Kevin (Kristin) Cech, all of Illinois, Alli O’Shea and Nick O’Shea of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Luke, Jack, and Will Macklin and Kendall Cech.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; and brother, Billy Cech.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. There will be a private family funeral.
Memorials may be designated to the family for further designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490