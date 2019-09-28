Clayton E. Cech 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save March 20, 1938—September 26, 2019 × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Clayton E. Cech Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion Which season are you? promotion spotlight Famous Mother's Trivia Quiz Print Ads Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 415 E 6TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68026 402-721-8696 Construction SAWYER CONSTRUCTION - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Office ITM NEWSPAPER MEDIA BUYING SERVICES - PENFED - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Office PREMIER STAFFING - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Restaurant MELS DINER - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Medical ENLIVANT PATHFINDER PLACE - MARKETING PARTNERSHIPS - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Creative MEDIASPACE SOLUTIONS - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Service DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019 Medical EDGEWOOD VISTA MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Medical FREMONT THERAPY & WELLNESS - Ad from 2019-09-24 Sep 24, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?