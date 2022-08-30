October 3, 1929—August 27, 2022

Clayton Steven Snover, 92, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Clayton is survived by his son, Terry Snover of North Bend; daughters, Lynette (Rick) Elofson of North Bend, and Denise (Stu) Essman of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Mark (Nancy) Snover of Stuart, Nebraska; sister, Judith Snover of Fremont; sister-in-law, Fayne Kniep of Clinton, Wisconsin; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial with military honors will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend, VFW, Morse Blufforth Bend Veterans Memorial Park, North Bend Golf Course or North Bend Senior Center.

Online condolences may be found at mosermemorialchapels.com.

