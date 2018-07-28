Cletus Swanda

March 22, 1929 – July 26, 2018
Cletus M. Swanda, 89 years, of Fremont died Thursday, July 26, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. Cletus was born March 22, 1929, near Bellwood to Emil and Marie (Sims) Zwiener.
She lived in the Bellwood area and graduated from Columbus High School in 1946. She attended Kearney State College and began teaching school near her parents’ home before marrying. Cletus married Frank Swanda on May 18, 1949, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus and the couple moved to Schuyler. They moved to Fremont in 1952. She worked at Marion’s Villa in Fremont, retiring in 1982.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Frank; daughters, Carol Swanda of Fremont and Carma (Jerry) Plessing of Kennard; son, Dean Swanda of Arlington, Texas; sisters, Gabriel Zwiener, Rochester, Minnesota, Alyce Bauer, Lincoln, and Dona Kaminski, Maryville, Missouri; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Delton Swanda.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490