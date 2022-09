Clyde Douglas Morton was born April 23, 1931 in Hooper, Nebraska. He passed away July 29, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Clyde was father to eight children, long-time business owner in Fremont and honored military veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Korean War. Join family and friends for a Celebration of Life at the Fremont Eagles Club, Sept. 11 beginning at 2 p.m.