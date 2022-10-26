 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coleen M. Shanahan

Coleen M. Shanahan

March 30, 1956—October 21, 2022

Coleen M. Shanahan, 66 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

