March 30, 1956—October 21, 2022
Coleen M. Shanahan, 66 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
