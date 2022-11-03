October 31, 1976 – October 30, 2022

Colleen Michelle (Von Seggern) Greenough, 45, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A private family burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Fremont. Munderloh—Smith Funeral Home in Emerson is assisting with the arrangements.

Colleen was born Oct. 31, 1976, the daughter of Terry and Barbara (Denker) Von Seggern. She attended and graduated from Emerson-Hubbard High School in 1995. Following graduation, she attended Bahner College of Hair Design in Fremont. She worked as a barber in Fremont ever since. Most recently she worked at Kiel’s Barber Shop in Fremont. Colleen had a passion for life. She enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing, and the outdoors. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her son, Sawyer.

Colleen is survived by her son, Sawyer Greenough of Fremont; parents, Terry and Barb Von Seggern of Emerson; brother, Donald (Lacey) Von Seggern of Emerson; sister, Ashley Von Seggern of Hamburg, Iowa; special friend, Nathan Beran; former husband, Brad Greenough; many aunts, uncles and cousins, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a foster brother, Jim Villinski.