July 24, 1937 – July 29, 2023

Colleen R. Hoffman, age 86, of Fremont entered into eternal rest to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Colleen was born July 24, 1937, in Wayne, Nebraska, to Nick and Pearl (Mack) Warth. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. She began school in Carroll, Nebraska, but later moved to North Bend. She graduated from Valley High in Valley, Nebraska. She married Kenneth Hoffman and they moved to Iowa where they farmed for many years. She also worked in the accounting department of Farmland Foods in Iowa. They later divorced and Colleen moved to Fremont in 1982. She worked in several businesses in Fremont. After retiring, she found the job she loved the most with the Fremont Public Schools as an aide at Howard Elementary School.

Colleen was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved to tend to her yard and flowers and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. She also participated in the Dodge County Relay for Life.

Survivors: sons, Brad (Rhonda) Hoffman of Omaha and Brian Hoffman of Fremont; grandson, Jacob Hoffman of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Bristol Hoffman.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Al Duminy will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary.com.