Connie Caroline Kemp

April 14, 1944 – October 21, 2021

Connie Caroline Kemp, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Connie was born April 14, 1944, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Lester and Bertha (Spiegel) Pope. She married Marvin Kemp on May 1, 1965, in Omaha, Nebraska. Marvin preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2020.

Connie was a member of First Congregational Church in Fremont.

She is survived by her three daughters, Denise (John) Morton of Fremont, Vicki (Mark) Paulson and Nancy (Eric) Thompson, both of Omaha; brothers, Leslie Pope of Fremont and Tom (Carolyn) Pope of South Dakota; 8 grandchildren, Brian Williams, Shane Williams, Nicole (A.J.) Rolon, Justin Morton, Tyler Morton, Jessica Thompson, Katie Morton, and Ella Thompson; 2 great-grandchildren, Alaina Rolon and Bennett Rolon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brothers, Gary and Norman Pope; and sister, Bonnie Mooney.

The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at First Congregational Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Red Cross.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490.

