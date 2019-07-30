December 31, 1944 – July 26, 2019
Connie Lou O’Boyle, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Nye Legacy of Fremont. She was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska, to David and Laura (Olson) Ferguson.
Connie was a lifetime resident of Fremont. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Midland University and her Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She married Tom O’Boyle on Aug. 13, 1966, in Fremont. Connie was an elementary teacher for Fremont Public Schools until she retired in 2000.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the NEA and the NSA. She enjoyed gardening, baking and was an avid reader and loved taking care of her family. Connie and Tom liked to travel and spend time at their condo at Table Rock Lake in Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Thomas O’Boyle of Fremont, Michael O’Boyle of Mexico City, Mexico; brothers, Charles Ferguson of Omaha, Ronald (Mary Lou) Ferguson of Kearney, Missouri; sisters, Cynthia Glidewell and Izitta (Louis) Burgan, all of Fremont; several nieces and nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial in Memorial Cemetery following the Mass.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund yet to be determined.
