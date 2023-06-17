December 14, 1952—June 15, 2023
Connie M. Carlson, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser’s.
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490